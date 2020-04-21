|
|
Funeral service for Tommy C. Wagner, 73 of Panama will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Solid Rock Church in Panama. Burial will follow at United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Ark., under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
He was born on March 31, 1947 in Spiro to Thelma Dean (Cusick) Wagner and Carl Edward Wagner and passed away on April 20, 2020 in Fort Smith. He was married to Susan Kay (Fisk) Wagner on Nov. 16, 1968 in Spiro.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dean Wagner; and niece, Liz Duvall. Tommy attended Solid Rock Church in Panama. He loved Jesus, his family and his country. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time at his cabin and camping at the lake.
Tommy retired from Dixie Cup after 40 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. Tommy also was a firefighter with the Panama Fire Department and retired after serving with them for 20 years. He was married to the love of his life for 51 years, but his story doesn't end here. It's just the beginning.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Wagner of the home; daughters, Angela Matthews and husband Paul of Spiro; Tammy Darneal and husband Jamie of Panama; son, Scott Wagner and wife Jamie of Poteau; sister, Judy Beshers of Spiro; grandchildren, Kelsey Garner and husband Toby of Boise, Idaho; Caleb Matthews of Spiro; Carli Matthews of Spiro; Keeton Darneal of Panama; Calli Darneal of Panama; Trenton Wagner of Poteau; Laken Wagner of Poteau; numerous other friends and relatives.
Active pallbearers will be Scott Wagner, Trenton Wagner, Paul Matthews, Caleb Matthews, Jamie Darneal and Keeton Darneal. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Donathan, Thomas Lovell, Scott Lovell, Blue, Leo Goode, Mr. Scott Harrison, Jeremy Harrison, Bobby Gunter, Jerry Edens and the Panama Fire Department.
Viewing will be Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020