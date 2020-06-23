Tommy Dunn, a proud veteran of the United States Army and beloved husband, father and grandfather, and former resident of Poteau, left this life on earth and began his new life with his Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 76.

He was born in Wynnewood to Detmer Dunn and Elva (Deen) Dunn on Tuesday Nov. 2, 1943.

Tommy married his sweetheart LaDonna Benefield in Fort Smith Ark., on Feb. 17, 1979. A celebration of Tommy's life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant with Donald Benefield officiating.

Tommy was a man who enjoyed making people laugh. He loved his family and country serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict while stationed in South Korea. Tommy was civic minded and was a member of the Lions Club. He was an engineer for the telephone company and a substitute teacher for many years. Tommy was a bi-vocational pastor for 20 years and loved every minute of it. He felt it was an honor to serve the Lord. He had a passion for sports that led him to officiating basketball and softball. Tommy loved watching his cherished grandchildren play sports.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his beloved wife, LaDonna of the home, children, Amber Hester and husband Marcus of Claremore and Ashley Hampton and husband Scott of Calera, grandchildren Caden and Connor Hester of Claremore and Rylie and Preslee Hampton of Calera, sister Marilyn Steele and husband Phil of Oklahoma City, uncle Buster and Betty Dunn of Cleburne, Texas, aunt JoAnn Lambert of Amarillo, Texas, and also survived by many special nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by his parents, Detmer and Elva Dunn, sister Carolyn McComber, brother-in-law Mike McComber and niece Denise Forrer.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store