Twalla L. Robison, 90, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Heavener.
Twalla was born July 2, 1929 in Lindsay to David Henry Haskell and Mary Nora (Qualls) Worley. She was a member of Faith Miracle Tabernacle.
Twalla retired three times in her lifetime from Sears in Tulsa, Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau and KiBois. She was a veShe was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Rosa Worley, Mae and Joe Randolph; husband George; son David Edward "Eddie" Robison; brother Dean Worley; sisters Kate Grigsby and Sada Sole and granddaughter Jeannie Noah Potter.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Dean Robison and wife Darlene of Branson, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services were 2 p.m. Sunday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion, Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home with Jim Cook officiating.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020