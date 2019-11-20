|
Valorie (Siler) Brown was born December 24, 1951 in Okmulgee and died on November 17, 2019 in Fort Smith, Ark., at the age of 67. A resident of several towns in southeastern Oklahoma and former resident of Wichita, Kansas, and Riverton, KS. She graduated from Poteau High School in 1969. She married Monte T. Brown on Dec. 19, 1970. Together they raised three children. She worked for Goddard Public Schools in Kansas for nine years and three years for Pittsburg, Kan. schools. She retired from the LeFlore Baptist Association after 11 years of service. She was a faithful servant in God's house for more than 50 years; playing piano, teaching Sunday School and Women's Bible Study groups, and continuously encouraging others in their walk with Christ. She was an avid member of the Cavanal Chorale and Poteau Musical Arts Club. Valorie will join her parents, John and Murel Siler and sister, Millie Baber, in Heaven as well as her birth father Charles Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Monte T. Brown; children, Charles (Sam) Brown, Jared Brown, and Jamie Pearson as well as her sisters Pamela Martin, Rene Burkett, Risa Siler; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Public and Private Family Viewings: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, Evans & Miller Funeral Homes, 411 Dewey Ave., Poteau, Ok.
Funeral Service: will be Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, 10 a.m. Springhill Baptist Church, 18210 State Highway 83, Howe, Ok.
Graveside Service: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 1:45 p.m. at Akins Cemetery, Sallisaw, Ok, 74955
