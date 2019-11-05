|
Vernard Knight, 85, of Poteau, passed away Wednesday Oct. 16 in Norman. Vernon was born May 26, 1934 in Kingston, Ark. to Homer H. Knight & Veda Mattox Knight. He was a long time resident of Poteau, loved fishing, traveling and old cars - especially his Citroen. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Alice Knight; siblingsCharles Knight, Homer A Knight, Kathy Courville; and son-in-laws Kevin Pate and Gerald Billy.
Survivors include his daughters Donna Forrest (Clyde), Cindy Pate; Grandchildren, Andrew Billy (Crystle), Allison Davis (Jeff), Amy Burum (Josh), Anthony Billy, Aaron Pate (Jessika), Alan Pate and fianceé Claire Henthorn; Great grandchildren Alina, Emery, Trent, Oliver, Peter, Annika, Erik, Dean, Tripp, Daniel, Millie; sisters Carolyn Crossland (Larry), Sharon Walker (Joe); many loved ones, and friends.
Vern was well educated in many areas and well respected for his biblical knowledge. He had a great love for the Bible and for his family. He loved to tease and pester those he knew, never losing that sense of humor. He made a memorable impact on all who knew him, even those who only knew him briefly. Over the years Vern had a wide variety of occupations but his heart was always for ministry and missions. His missionary work took him to Barbados, St. Vincent and Nigeria. He made six especially meaningful trips into Nigeria and still longed to return. He is affectionately known there as The Tall Man.
As a dear friend said, "You can take the missionary out of the mission field, but you can't take the mission field out of the missionary."
Services will be held Saturday Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Assembly of God in Poteau. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. The family will be at the funeral home Friday, from 6-8 p.m. to visit with family and friends.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019