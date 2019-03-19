Vernon Wayne Meeks, 80 of Wister went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He was born April 5, 1938, to Vernon Mutt and Bessie Iva Meeks. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Wister. He was an auctioneer, livestock dealer and rancher. In 1970 Wayne built Poor Boy Livestock Auction and ran it until 1997. He bought and ran the Antlers Livestock Market in Antlers from 1977-1980. He managed the Mena Livestock Auction in Mena, Ark., from August 2003 to mid-2007. Wayne sold many baby calves, roping steers and stocker-feeder cattle to cattlemen all over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado and Kansas. He raised bucking bulls and sold them to rodeo stock contractors.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sue Williams of Johnstown, Colo.; five brothers, Kenneth, Carrol, Gerald and Melvin Meeks and Claude Smith all of Wister; one sister, Yvonne Dassler of Wister; grandson, Justin Ward; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; daughters, Terri Shipman of Glendale, Cissy and Wayne Ward of Wister, Sharla and Ray Green of LeFlore; son, Johnny Nathaniel "Nicky" Meeks of Poteau; one brother, Mack Smith of Wister; one adopted daughter, Nikki Montoya of Colo.; 17 grandchildren, Lance Creach of Severance, Colo., Cody Burns and Carly Burns of Gilbert, Ariz., Lindsey Heiser and Brosan Heiser of Johnstown, Colo., Chad and Brandi Meeks of Monroe, Brad and Audra Meeks of Franklin, Tenn., Boddie Meeks and Taylor Meeks, Dustin Ward all of Heavener, Tanner Ward and Makayla Ward, Chad and Melissa Lucas, Shayla Meeks and Cowboy Meeks all of Wister, Evanie Guerrero and Zeke Akers of Glendale; 15 great-grandchildren, Paschense, Dartyn Meeks and Kelsey Meeks of Monroe, Darcee Meeks, Kember Knight and Trey Knight of Wister, Hailey Burns of Gilbert, Ariz., Jacob, Caleb, Gunner, Brayden and Rustin of Franklin, Tenn., Ella Ward of LeFlore, Dallie Lucas and the newest great Cash Ward of Wister; many other family members and a host of friends.

Wayne will be remembered by his trade mark, "A White Shirt." He only wore white shirts whether he was having a sale, working cattle, going to church or just going somewhere. He didn't own a colored shirt.

Services will beheld at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister with the Rev. Lynn Bullard and Cody McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery.

Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau, is handling arrangements. Published in Poteau Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019