Victoria Maxine Boling was born June 18, 1955, to Everett S. and Mary Lee (Thompson) Boling in Shady Point.
She passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home in Hinton at the age of 65.
Vicki attended Caddo-Kiowa Vo-Tech where she received her LPN license. She has worked as a nurse since 1988. She worked her way to becoming director of nursing and eventually becoming Quality Assurance having eight years of deficiency free surveys.
Vicki enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, watching John Wayne Movies, loved singing and tormenting her kids with 1950s and 1960s music. She was a member of the Rock of Restoration Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Mary Boling.
She is survived by her children Michelle Wheeler and her husband Dustin of Hinton, James Wilson and his wife Jennifer of Tuttle and Ragen Earles of Cordell, grandchildren Trevor Whitmire and Cayden Aldridge both of Mustang, Calista Kirchoff of Hinton, Destiny Wheeler of Hinton, Talyn and Tristin Wheeler both of Hinton; Mallorie Lynn and her husband Kolton of Tahlequah and Breagan, Jace and Jo Ella Wilson all of Tuttle, siblings Miles Leon Boling of Spiro, Donna Cleveland and her husband Earl and Debbie Allensworth all of Calumet, Keith Boling and his wife Jami of Hinton, Evan Boling of Greeley, Colo., and Sandra Garrett and her husband Chad of Starkville, Miss., many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Sunnyhill Cemetery, Calumet with the Rev. Gregg Zoschak officiating under the direction of Turner Funeral Home, Hinton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com
.