Virginia Ann Lawler, Age 67, of Eagletown passed from this life to her eternal home on Sept. 25 surrounded by her family in Paris, Texas. She was born on Dec. 29, 1951 in Oklahoma City. Ann, or Memaw - as she was known by many children she cared for in her small community - was an employee of WalMart in Broken Bow for more than 15 years, then a private caretaker of children and the elderly until her health wouldn't allow it anymore. She loved camping, fishing, playing cards, quilting and caring for the elderly and children. She was preceded in death by her dad, Dean E. Worley.
She leaves to survive her soul mate, Teddy Owen; four children, Tim and Sonya Lawler of Holly Creek; Tony and Jill Lawler of Eagletown; Genia and Paul Mathews of Eagletown, and Virgil and Tracie Owen of Fort Towson; mother and step-father, Steve and Dob Worley of Eagletown; seven siblings, Donna and Bob Fikes of Mount Belvieu, Texas; Jan and Jim Cook of Poteau; Brenda and Kelsey Keeney of Idabel; Pam Bradshaw of Poteau; Rick Worley of Broken Bow; Vickie and Mike Gamble of Idabel; Tammy and Billy Okley of Mount Belvieu, Texas; an aunt, Twalla Robinson of Poteau; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of relatives, friends and loved ones.
Services will be held at the Eagletown Gymnasium on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. with burial interment Oakland Cemetery, Poteau, at 3 p.m., under the direction of Evans Miller Funeral Home of Poteau and Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home of Broken Bow. Officiating Rev. Larry Morris and Rev. Jim Cook.
Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home in Broken Bow.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019