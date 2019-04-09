Virginia Lee "Jenny" Sherfield, 74, of Panama gained her wings Monday, April 8, 2019, in her home.

Jenny was born March 5, 1945, in Panama to Harve and Norva Lee (Kirkpatrick) Dotson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Sherfield; sons, Michael and Eddie Sherfield and friend, J.R. Hesslen; brothers, Sonny, Eugene and Jerry Dotson.

Survivors include her children, Allen Laymon, Wayne and Missy Laymon, Leon Laymon and Angela, Gina Lorenson, Renee and Jim Rogers, Andy and Susan Sherfield, Gary Truelove, and Julie and Keith Savage: She loved and cherished 30 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include Patricia Phillips, Lucille McCage, Frances Wise and brother Joe Dotson: as well as other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was a housewife who enjoyed caring for her children. She taught preschool at Panama once her own youngsters were all in school and shared her smile and love with a multitude of children. Ms. Jenny never met a stranger and welcomed everyone just as they were.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Evans and Miller Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Poteau, with the Rev. Wincell Akin officiating.