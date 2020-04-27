|
|
Dr. Wilbur Kermit Baker II was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 5, 1934 to Dr. Wilbur Kermit Baker I and Marian Elizabeth Hansen Baker. The family moved to Poteau in 1935 where his father practiced dentistry.
After graduating Poteau High School in 1953, Kermit attended and earned a B.S. in Zoology at the University of Oklahoma in 1956. He went on to a medical degree at OU School of Medicine in 1960, finished his internship at University of Kansas in 1961 and his residency at the University of Missouri in 1965.
He served in the U.S. Air Force at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan., from 1965-67 as chief of surgery. He then went into private practice as a general surgeon in Muskogee from 1967-87 as well as serving as Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at OU Medical School in 1975-76 and consultant to Muskogee Veterans Administration Hospital in 1978-87. He finished his medical career as Assistant Chief and Acting Chief of Surgery at the Veteran's Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., as well as Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery for University of Arkansas Medical School. He was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1991-92 by AHEC Family Practice Residency Program of Fayetteville.
Kermit was a member of many medical societies and was American Board of Surgery certified. He co-authored three published papers regarding GI medicine. Past offices include President of County Medical Society, Chief of Staff at Muskogee Regional Hospital, Chairman of Department of Surgery in Muskogee and member of Board of Trustees of Oklahoma State Medical Association.
He enjoyed public speaking and was a member of Toastmasters for many years. He logged 1,400 hours with his private pilot's license and instrument rating, and was an Aviation Medical Examiner for the FAA for 16 years, He was an inventor of medical and electronic devices and held two patents.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Beth Bird. He is survived by his wife, Coralie Baker and four daughters: Kathy Davis, Susan McAuliff, Jennifer Baker and Laura Stanton, and 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A rosary took place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Poteau followed by funeral mass at 1 p.m. under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home. Burial followed at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Immaculate Conception Parish in his memory to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, P.O. Box 237, Poteau, OK, 74953.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020