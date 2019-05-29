Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Ellis Chapel Church
Wister, AR
View Map
William Edward "Sparky" Quarry


1948 - 2019
William Edward "Sparky" Quarry Obituary
William Edgar "Sparky" Quarry, 71, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Poteau.
William was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Fort Smith, Ark., to John Edgar and Blannie (Beatty) Quarry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His greatest attributes were his honesty and loyalty; he was known to be a man of his word. Through his exemplary work ethic and complete trustworthiness he built relationships that lasted decades.
Survivors include his wife, Gwinda of the home; daughters, Leslie and David Hill of Poteau, Melanie and Dennis Thomas of Monroe, Kathleen and Vernon Midgley of Poteau, Emily Quarry of the home; sons, Johnathan Quarry of Houston, Texas, Jeremy and Kaycee Quarry of Poteau; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Ellis Chapel Church in Wister with Joshua Midgley officiating. Burial will be in Ellis Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dennis Thomas, Vernon Midgley, Gene Christenberry, Rick Fleenor, Robert Jackson and David Hill.
The family will visit with family and friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on May 30, 2019
