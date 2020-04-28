Home

Grace Manor Funeral Home - POTEAU
28918 205th AVE
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-3000
William McClain
1939 - 2020
William James McClain of Poteau was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Talihina to William F. and Wynona L. (Hamilton) McClain, and passed away April 26, 2020 in Poteau at the age of 80.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn McClain; son, Merrill J. McClain; brother, Robert McClain; sisters, Irene Pitts, Linda McClain, Sandra Qualls and Lorraine Hensley; brothers-in-law, Dean Qualls and George Hensley; numerous other relatives and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Cole, Dorothy Hobbs and June Morgan; and brothers, Daniel McClain and Robert McClain.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
Please log onto www.gracemanorfh.com to view, sign and comment on William's online guest book.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020
