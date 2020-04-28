|
William James McClain of Poteau was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Talihina to William F. and Wynona L. (Hamilton) McClain, and passed away April 26, 2020 in Poteau at the age of 80.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn McClain; son, Merrill J. McClain; brother, Robert McClain; sisters, Irene Pitts, Linda McClain, Sandra Qualls and Lorraine Hensley; brothers-in-law, Dean Qualls and George Hensley; numerous other relatives and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Cole, Dorothy Hobbs and June Morgan; and brothers, Daniel McClain and Robert McClain.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020