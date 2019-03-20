Windell "Leroy" Watson was born in Cameron on July 7, 1931, to Thomas and Dollie Watson.

He has been a good and faithful servant of the Lord all of his life. Leroy lived in LeFlore County during his early years. He was a graduate of Cameron High School. He was an honor graduate from Poteau Junior College, Southeastern Oklahoma State University (B.S.), and Oklahoma State University (M.S.). He worked as bridge crane operator and general mechanic in Fort Smith, Ark., in the early 1950s. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-95 as a personnel manager.

Leroy returned to the Poteau area and worked as mechanic and started pursuing his education following his service. He taught industrial arts at Poteau High School from 1962-69. Leroy married Wanda Sue Watson on Aug. 25, 1961. Leroy and Wanda moved to the Durant area in 1969. They both worked and retired from Southeastern Oklahoma State University where Leroy worked as an automotive instructor in the Department of Technology. Leroy was very active in his church, Durant First United Methodist Church, where he served as the assistant treasurer, Sunday School superintendent, was on the Education and Building committees, and was on the Board of Trustees, as well as other capacities.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda; and brothers, Paul and Troy Watson. He is survived by his sister, Louise Watson Roberts of Poteau; nephews and nieces, Thomas Pate, Debora Pate, Carole Pate, John Watson, David Watson, Cindy Fredo, Thomas Watson, Linda Watson and Terry Watson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leroy and Wanda Watson Scholarship at Southeastern Oklahoma State University – SE Foundation (http://www.se.edu/dept/foundation/ways-to-give/give-here/ - choose other and enter Watson Scholarship).

Family hour will be from 9-10 a.m. before the service Friday, March 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Durant. The celebration of Windell's life will begin at 10 a.m. with Dr. John Breon officiating. He will be laid to rest at 3:30 p.m. in Poteau in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim Smith, Jake Smith, Josh Smith, Phillip Eggenberg, Jeff Shattuck, and Darrell Mendez. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Marshall, Arnold Walker, Charles Dill, Joe Mabry, Dale Garner, Randy Mullens, David Parker and Paul Wiley.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, www.holmescoffeymurray.com