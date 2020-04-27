Home

Winnie Mae Phillips


1935 - 2020
Winnie Mae Phillips Obituary
Winnie Mae Phillips, 84, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Poteau.
Winnie was born Sept. 15, 1935 in Waldron, Ark., to James E. and Mayme (Hawthorne) Solley. Winnie passed away on their 68th wedding anniversary.
She was an active member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Hackett, Ark. She loved to work in the nursery and teach those babies about Jesus. She even had a small daycare at her home for a select few. Oh, how she loved those babies. The youngest girl, Winnie was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings (five girls and 4 boys).
Survivors include her husband, Robert L Phillips; son, Donnie Phillips and wife Lisa of Poteau; daughters, Jeri Spear of Fort Smith, Ark., Becky and Jim Lee of Rogers, Ark.; grandsons Ben Phillips and Kari of Dallas, Dustin Phillips and Jennifer of Poteau; Noah Spear of Fort Smith; great-grandchildren, Sterling and Andi Phillips of Dallas, Callie, Kenzie, Hudson and baby girl (due in May) Phillips of Poteau; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Vaughn Cemetery, Gilmore under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home with Brian Williams officiating.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
