Woodrow (Woody) Johnson, 78, of Bokoshe, passed away on June 17, 2020, in Fort Smith, Ark.

He was born on July 18, 1941, in Stilwell to Clyde Woodrow and Emma Jean (Phillips) Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Emma Johnson.

Woody is survived by his wife of 55 years Francis (Mounce) Johnson, sons Sammy Johnson and Shannon Johnson, sister Wanda Sheffield, brother Billy Ray Johnson and wife Pam, sister Barbara Tarrant, brother Bruce Johnson and wife Susan, grandchildren Bethany Johnson, Zachariah Johnson, Clyde Johnson, Stormy Johnson and Bailey Johnson, great-grandchildren Leo and Clinton May, many loving nieces, nephew and friends.

Woody was a captain in the Air Force serving from 1961-64 and a Vietnam veteran. Woody worked as a diesel mechanic for most of his career and retired in 2004.

He loved camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church serving as a deacon for 10 years. Woody was a respected member of the community who was always willing to help others.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. June 27, 2020 at the Old Bokoshe Cemetary in Bokoshe.

