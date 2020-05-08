Yoshiko Kinjoh Mabry, 91, was a beloved wife and loving mother who lived a fulfilled life in Fairview. She completed her spiritual journey on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Walnut Place Nursing Home in Dallas. She passed from natural causes.

Yoshiko was born on Sept. 19, 1928 in Osaka, Japan to Yoshiko and Seikoh Kinjoh. Yoshiko met the man of her dreams and her soulmate, James Edward Mabry, in Yokohama, Japan, where James was stationed in the military. They were married on March 19, 1953 at the American Consulate General.

After World War II, they moved to Fanshawe, where James was called into the ministry. They found their home in Fairview and pastored for more than 25 years.

Yoshiko was a brave and determined woman who readily accepted the challenge to learn English to become an American citizen. Through her artistic perseverance, she taught herself to play the piano, organ and accordion. She had such a love of music and singing, sharing this gift with her family and church. Her family and community celebrated her selfless, caring and giving spirit, and watched her worked tirelessly to help others in need.

Yoshiko is survived by a daughter, Becky Inman and granddaughter, Zoe Inman, both of Dallas; sister: Humiko Kinjoh of Okinawa, Japan; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: James Mabry; parents: Yoshiko Kinjoh and Seikoh Kinjoh; and siblings Ayako Kinjoh, Seiji Kinjoh and Seijiroh Kinjoh.

Yoshiko will be remembered at a private family service at Fanshawe Cemetery in Fanshawe at a later date under the direction of Jones-Harkins Funeral Home.

