Zannie "Zana" Louise Hollan of Panama was born March 13, 1936, in Cameron to Cleveland Columbus and Annie (Graves) Helton, and passed away Feb. 24, 2019, in Pocola the age of 82.

She is survived by her children, Roy Johnson and wife Judy of Panama, Vernon Johnson and wife Beckie of Dog Creek Ranch, Roger Lee Jones of Peoria, Ill., Tommy Dewitt Jr. and wife Betty of Panama, Norma Pilgrim and husband Howard of Duncan, Ruby Ranallo and husband Jim of Hartshorne, Beverly Orr of Poteau, Frances Mott of Panama, Troy Hollan and wife Christy of Van Buren, Ark., James Hollan and wife Angela of Monroe, Daniel Hollan of Panama; sister, Stella "Star" Durskin and husband Charlie of Floresville, Texas; 23 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.

Zannie was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Annie Helton; her husbands and fathers of her children, Troy James Hollan, Clyde Johnson, Roger Jones, Tommy Dewitt Sr.; grandson, Tommy Brandon Dewitt; eight brothers, Charles Helton, Cecil Helton, Vernon Helton, David Junior Helton, Paul Helton, J.D. Helton, Robert Masters, Woodrow Came; four sisters; Dorothy Wilson, Stella Hall, Marie Rogers, Rosie; and her daughter-in-law, Toni Jones.

Zana loved flowers, fishing, camping, sewing and was very proud of her garden. Her children and her family were her pride and joy.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. T.J. Dewitt officiating. A private family internment will be at a later date.