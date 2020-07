Addison Herbert "Herb" Sallade, 92, of Coudersport, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Sweden Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Ogden officiating. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St., Coudersport, with his arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Herb or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.