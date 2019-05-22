Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberetta Ellen (Straub) Wanner. View Sign Service Information Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home 10 S High St Morgantown , WV 26501 (304)-296-6446 Send Flowers Obituary



The daughter of the late Frances and Mary Straub, she was born Jan. 8, 1929, in Northumberland.

Alberetta was a member of the Morgantown Church of Christ and the Clymer axillary. She was an avid quilter and loved to make blankets. Alberetta loved traveling and enjoyed cross country road trips.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Phoenix and her husband, Doug of Winston Salem, NC, and Denice Wann of Ephrata, PA; three sons: Denton Wanner of Wayland, NY, Darvin Wanner and his wife, Cindy of Sabinsville, PA, and Devin Wanner of Morgantown, WV; a sister, Anna Mary Straub; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Marvin Wanner, whom she married Sept. 9, 1950; two sons, Daniel Aaron Wanner and Dustin Clay Wanner; a granddaughter, Amy Joe Frost; a sister, Lillian Tshudy; and a brother, Russell Straub.

Family and friends will be received at Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, 10 S. High St. Morgantown, WV 26501, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., visitation will continue on Thursday, May 23, at Morgantown Church of Christ, 361 Scott Ave, Morgantown, WV 26508, from 10 until the 11 a.m. service with Pastors Richard Moore and Ron Williams officiating. A private graveside service will follow.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for family and friends in the Sabinsville community.

