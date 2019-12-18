|
|
|
Albert E. "Alb" Glover, 68, a lifelong resident of Costello and Austin, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. In keeping with Alb's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Graveside burial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin. Alb's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Alb, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, 2019