Albert L. Knapp, 96, formerly of Roulette and Port Allegany, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. in the Bradford Regional Medical Center. A military service will be conducted by the Port Allegany Honor Guard immediately following the graveside service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @ www.siwtzerfuneralhome.com