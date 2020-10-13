1/
ALICE E. BURNHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice E. Burnham, 82, of Hebron Center, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, with her loving family by her side in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness. Funeral services were held on Oct. 14, at the Hebron Union Church, Coudersport. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to Hebron Union Church, 1149 Route 44 North, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 651, Coudersport, PA 16915. Alice's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For information, to express condolences or memories of Alice, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved