Alice E. Burnham, 82, of Hebron Center, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, with her loving family by her side in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness. Funeral services were held on Oct. 14, at the Hebron Union Church, Coudersport. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to Hebron Union Church, 1149 Route 44 North, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 651, Coudersport, PA 16915. Alice's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For information, to express condolences or memories of Alice, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home Facebook page.