June 1, 2014 – March 13, 2019
Amelia M. Sharer, 4, Hollidaysburg, passed away peacefully at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Harrisburg, daughter of Adam and Angela (Bristol) Sharer.
She is survived by her parents; a brother Anderson; maternal grandparents: Andy and Dawn Bristol; paternal grandparents: Glenn and Barb Sharer; and several aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Brenda Gould.
Amelia attended Little Sproutz Early Learning Center. She enjoyed swimming, bath bombs, rainbows, and butterflies.
A celebration of Amelia's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at The Big Barn, 1447 Locke Mtn. Rd., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Contributions may be made in Amelia's memory to: The Brian Morden Foundation, 1330 11th Ave., Altoona, PA 16601. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Duncansville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019