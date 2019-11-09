Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
AMY J. SHERWOOD

AMY J. SHERWOOD Obituary
Amy J. Sherwood, 61, of N. Brooklynside Road, Port Allegany passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in UPMC Hamot, Erie, surrounded by her family.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service or .
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2019
