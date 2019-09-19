|
Andrew J. "Andy" Dwyer, 86, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, Sept.16, 2019, at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after an aggressive battle with cancer.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the gathering space at St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coudersport Knights of Columbus Council 1355, 6 East Maple Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
