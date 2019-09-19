Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Eulalia Catholic Church
Coudersport., PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Eulalia Catholic Church
Coudersport., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. "Andy" DWYER


1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
ANDREW J. "Andy" DWYER Obituary
Andrew J. "Andy" Dwyer, 86, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, Sept.16, 2019, at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after an aggressive battle with cancer.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the gathering space at St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coudersport Knights of Columbus Council 1355, 6 East Maple Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Andy's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences, share a fond memory, or view a video tribute, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.