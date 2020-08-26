Ann M. Shupe, 69, of Austin, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at UPMC – Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
Ann was born on Oct. 19, 1951 in Port Allegany, the daughter of the late Lorraine "Peg" Jeffers. She married Blair Shupe on Dec. 31, 1969, who survives.
Ann was a Cafeteria Aide for the Austin School for many years and affectionately called Grandma Ann by many of the children. At one time she was a photographer for the Potter Leader-Enterprise and sold Avon products for many years.
Ann was a member of the Austin United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Blair, Ann is survived by sons, Blair D. (Brooke) Shupe of Austin; Troy J. (Misty Orner) Shupe of Emporium; Eric W. Shupe of Austin; grandchildren; Payton, Keaton, Mercedes, Brian, Sydnee and Skye Shupe and Andrew and Blaine Lathrop; a great-grandson, Greyson Catalone, an aunt, Joan Snyder of Port Allegany; a cousin, Robert Herman of Port Allegany; and cousins.
In addition to her mother, Ann was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Jeffers and a nephew, Greg Jeffers.
At Ann's wishes arrangements will be private.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, with her arrangements.
