Born Dec. 19, 1923, in Dubois, she was a daughter of Ralph and Myrtle Kinder Reitz. On July 9, 1961, in Keating Summit, she married Vernon "Bing" Lewis, who died March 12, 2009.

Ann was a longtime resident of the area and was employed with Sylvania Co. (now GTE) formerly of Emporium, where she worked for 39 years, retiring in 1982.

She and her husband wintered in Florida for 26 years at the Blue Parrot retirement park.

Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Allegany, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the American Baptist Women's Association. She was a member of the Port Allegany Senior Center, Star Hose Auxiliary, Fitness Center and Women's Club, both of Port Allegany, Republican Women, was a major inspector with the Penn. Election Board, District 2 for 40 years, Ladies of the Red Hats of Lady Lake, Fla., and was a member of the former Wisteria Lodge of Rebekah's, Port Allegany. She volunteered with UPMC Cole, the Red Cross Bloodmobile, and everything from potluck dinners to playing in the "String Alongs" in the Blue Parrot. Music was a big part of her life.

Surviving are two sons, Larry K. (Barbara) Werts of Bradford, N.Y., Dennis R. (Robyn) Werts of Bradford; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grand-children, and a great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vernon "Bing," eight brothers: Johnny, Lloyd, Chuck, Ken, Ralph "Red." Lester "Razz", Glen and Damon Reitz; four sisters: Alma Bowser, Helen Beck, Mary Lou Dumbar, and Eleanor Droney.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor, and Rev. Dr. Bruce Moses, co-officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church or Potter County VNA Hospice.

