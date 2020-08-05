1/
ANNA L. JORDAN
Anna L. Jordan, 76, of Gold, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, on Friday, Aug. 7, from 10 – 11 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Cameron Cowburn will officiate. Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Tri-Town Volunteer Firemen's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948 or the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
