Anne Elizabeth Leete Seager, 43, of Bath, N.Y., died Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at the Guthrie Corning Hospital after a three year battle with cancer.
Anne was born April 19, 1977, in Coudersport. She married Jeffery Seager on Jan. 1, 2016. She worked as a Human Resource Director at Sweden Valley Manor for 12 years prior to her marriage.
Anne graduated from Coudersport High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. While there, she was selected by faculty and staff to be named among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She was chosen because she excelled in academic achievements, service to the college community, and participation and leadership in co-curricular activities.
Anne was inducted into the Sock-n Buskin Honorary Society for her participation and commitments to theater production at the university. She also received the Robert C. Lang award to recognize outstanding achievements in the areas of music, studio arts, writing, and theater arts at Pitt-Bradford.
Anne is survived by the love of her life, her husband Jeffery; her mother, Shirlee Leete of Coudersport; a step-daughter, Skylar Seager of Florida whom she loved as her own; brothers, Tim (Virginia) Davenport of Mainesburg, Rob Leete of Coudersport, Tom (Cindy) Leete of Sterling, Ak.; sisters, Nancy (Doug) Pautz of Knoxville, Martha (David) Pennell of Galeton, June (Roy) Hill of Wellsboro; godparents, Dr. Celso and Anna Backes formerly of Coudersport and her wonderful great-neice and nephew, Madison and Michael Blackwell.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Tom Leete and brothers, Tom Davenport and Lewis Davenport, Jr.
Anne requested that there be humor in her obituary.
When Anne learned she had terminal cancer she wrote her own "bucket list." She and Jeff flew to Las Vegas to be remarried by Elvis and during the ceremony, Anne promised to "never step on Jeff's blue suede shoes."
About six months ago, Anne put a photo on Facebook of her 13 pills she took daily and wrote "Here's my breakfast of champions, what's yours like?" She knew her time was limited to a few months, so two weeks ago, she remarked "Well, if I die before November, at least I won't have to worry about who I'm going to have to vote for President."
A few years ago, when we had our Christmas celebrations at our farmhouse, Anne bought her father a 30-30 gun, wrapped it up, and put it under the tree. The next morning, Tom unwrapped it and leaned it against the living room wall, where it stayed for the next two weeks. Anne spotted it and took it upstairs and put it in the closet. A year went by, Christmas rolled around once again, so she wrapped the rifle up again and put it under the Christmas tree. Tom never realized it was the same gun she'd given him a year before.
That's who Anne was. She never complained once during her three year battle with cancer, but would move Heaven and earth to help other people and make them laugh. She had hundreds of friends and not one enemy.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date, when we do not have to limit the number of family and friends who can attend, at the First United Presbyterian Church, Coudersport. A burial will follow in the North Bingham Cemetery, Bingham Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Anne's name be made to the Tom Leete & Anne Leete Seager Sportsman Memorial Fund, in care of the C & N Bank,10 N. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St. Coudersport with her arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Anne, or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Anne was born April 19, 1977, in Coudersport. She married Jeffery Seager on Jan. 1, 2016. She worked as a Human Resource Director at Sweden Valley Manor for 12 years prior to her marriage.
Anne graduated from Coudersport High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. While there, she was selected by faculty and staff to be named among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She was chosen because she excelled in academic achievements, service to the college community, and participation and leadership in co-curricular activities.
Anne was inducted into the Sock-n Buskin Honorary Society for her participation and commitments to theater production at the university. She also received the Robert C. Lang award to recognize outstanding achievements in the areas of music, studio arts, writing, and theater arts at Pitt-Bradford.
Anne is survived by the love of her life, her husband Jeffery; her mother, Shirlee Leete of Coudersport; a step-daughter, Skylar Seager of Florida whom she loved as her own; brothers, Tim (Virginia) Davenport of Mainesburg, Rob Leete of Coudersport, Tom (Cindy) Leete of Sterling, Ak.; sisters, Nancy (Doug) Pautz of Knoxville, Martha (David) Pennell of Galeton, June (Roy) Hill of Wellsboro; godparents, Dr. Celso and Anna Backes formerly of Coudersport and her wonderful great-neice and nephew, Madison and Michael Blackwell.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Tom Leete and brothers, Tom Davenport and Lewis Davenport, Jr.
Anne requested that there be humor in her obituary.
When Anne learned she had terminal cancer she wrote her own "bucket list." She and Jeff flew to Las Vegas to be remarried by Elvis and during the ceremony, Anne promised to "never step on Jeff's blue suede shoes."
About six months ago, Anne put a photo on Facebook of her 13 pills she took daily and wrote "Here's my breakfast of champions, what's yours like?" She knew her time was limited to a few months, so two weeks ago, she remarked "Well, if I die before November, at least I won't have to worry about who I'm going to have to vote for President."
A few years ago, when we had our Christmas celebrations at our farmhouse, Anne bought her father a 30-30 gun, wrapped it up, and put it under the tree. The next morning, Tom unwrapped it and leaned it against the living room wall, where it stayed for the next two weeks. Anne spotted it and took it upstairs and put it in the closet. A year went by, Christmas rolled around once again, so she wrapped the rifle up again and put it under the Christmas tree. Tom never realized it was the same gun she'd given him a year before.
That's who Anne was. She never complained once during her three year battle with cancer, but would move Heaven and earth to help other people and make them laugh. She had hundreds of friends and not one enemy.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date, when we do not have to limit the number of family and friends who can attend, at the First United Presbyterian Church, Coudersport. A burial will follow in the North Bingham Cemetery, Bingham Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Anne's name be made to the Tom Leete & Anne Leete Seager Sportsman Memorial Fund, in care of the C & N Bank,10 N. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St. Coudersport with her arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Anne, or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 25, 2020.