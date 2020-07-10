Anne Elizabeth Leete Seager, 43, of Bath, N.Y., formerly of Coudersport, died Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at the Guthrie Corning Hospital after a three year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Jeffery Seager, and the daughter of Shirlee and the late Tom Leete.
A happy celebration of Anne's life will be held July 18, at 10 a.m. at the Coudersport High School Football Stadium at C.A.R.P. Park, Coudersport.
Co-Pastors Donald R. Caskey and Warren B Cederholm Jr. will be officiating, and the Honorable Senior Judge, John B. Leete, will deliver the Eulogy.
The family encourages everyone to dress casual and wear purple shirts and jerseys as if going to the game. A luncheon will following at the stadium concession stand, catered by Abundant Blessings Tea Room & Café. A slide show presentation of Anne's life, with pictures and music selected by Anne, created by Caroline Powers, will be playing during the luncheon. A rain date has been set for Sunday, July 19, at 5 p.m. A private burial will be in the North Bingham Cemetery, Bingham Township.Anne walked the Coudersport football sidelines for 17 years as a statistician, a love she shared with her father, Tom, who served 52 years as a statistician for the football team. Anne thought of the players on the team as "her kids." Even after being diagnosed with cancer and receiving chemotherapy treatment, Wednesday – Friday, she would still travel from Bath, N.Y. to wherever the football team was playing, for the first year of her illness.
In response to Governor Wolf's orders, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be expected. Face masks and hand sanitizers will be available at the entrance to the stadium.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Anne's name be made to the Tom Leete & Anne Leete Seager Sportsman Memorial Fund, in care of the C&N Bank, 10 N. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Anne, or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com