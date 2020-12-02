Antonine (Toni) Klimek, 94, passed on to join her husband on Nov. 30, 2020. Toni was a longtime resident of Coudersport who moved to Hamilton, Mont. to be near her daughter, Monica Klimek Ephrom, in April 2001.
Toni was born in Troyes, France to Jules and Luci Sauvageot, on Jan. 26, 1926. Toni married the love of her life, William George Klimek, while he was stationed in Germany. Toni, William, and daughter, Monica, arrived at Ellis Island on board the U.S. Army Transport Ship, Mercy PL-271, in November 1948. Toni was employed by Pure Carbon Inc. for 36 years as a machine operator until she retired in 1992.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William George Klimek in 1987; brother, Marcel Sauvageot of Vichy, France; sister, Luci Brouse of Troyes, France; sister, Julia Boulion of Troyes, France and granddaughter, Sandra Hasser.
Mom enjoyed Country Western Music, reading, TV and watching deer and other wildlife on her property. She also loved Red Cardinals and Hummingbirds. She enjoyed traveling with her friends to Atlantic City, Canada, New York and to Virginia Beach, Va., which was an annual event for many years with family.
She is survived by daughter, Monica Ephrom of Hamilton, Mont.; granddaughter, Tamara (Andrew) Ludel of Reno, Nev.; great-granddaughters, Chanel Laren Ludel of Reno, Nev. and Brooke Lynne Ludel of Reno, Nev.; great-grandson, Christopher Ludel of Reno, Nev.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Per Toni's request there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Coudersport Legion Post #192 or Coudersport Volunteer Department.