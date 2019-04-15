ARLENE A BRISTOL

Arlene A. BristoL, 73, Ulysses, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 in her home.
Services were private. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 153, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019
