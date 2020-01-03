Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY BOYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY M. "CONNIE" BOYER

Send Flowers
AUDREY M. "CONNIE" BOYER Obituary
Audrey "Connie" M. Boyer, 79, of Chestnut Street, Port Allegany, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Lake­view Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 with the Rev. J.T. Madison and the Rev. Ben Zimmerman co-officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -