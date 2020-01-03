|
Audrey "Connie" M. Boyer, 79, of Chestnut Street, Port Allegany, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 with the Rev. J.T. Madison and the Rev. Ben Zimmerman co-officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020