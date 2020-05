B. Diana Janiszewski, 72, of N. Open Brook Road, Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident. Private funeral and committal services will be held at the convenience of the family due to the pandemic circumstances. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @ wdww.switzerfuneralhome.com