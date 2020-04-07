|
Barbara A. "Barb" Watterson, 77, of Fonda, formerly of Millport, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Wells Nursing Home, Johnstown, after an extended illness.
Private funeral services are being held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a time and date to be announced. Barb entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Millport United Methodist Church, c/o 57 S. Branch Canada Hollow Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Barb, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 7 to Apr. 16, 2020