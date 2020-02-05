|
Barbara Scott Fickinger, 85, of Coudersport, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home.
Barbara was born on Sept. 7, 1934 in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Clara (Drabert) Scott. She married Thomas E. Fickinger on Aug. 16, 1958 at the Park United Methodist Church, Coudersport. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together until his passing on Nov. 16, 2005.
Barbara graduated from Mansfield College and was a teacher at Corning High School and then at Coudersport High School. In 1973, she and her husband purchased the Grabe Funeral Home from Tom's stepfather and mother, George and Ellen Grabe. They owned and operated the funeral home together until 1991. Barbara loved to play bridge and was an avid reader. She was a warm and welcoming person who loved people.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Pam Szkodzinski of Lodi, Calif. and Lisa (Robert Waters) Fickinger of Pottstown; a grandson, Paul (Kiersten) Fickinger of Lodi, Calif.; a sister, Carolyn Moran of San Diego, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and three great-great nephews, and her loving caregivers, Mary Freeman, Joanne Morey, Cathy Lent, Connie Sue Olney, Jennifer Cavanaugh, Kathy Williams, Gina Minor and Sandra Lewis who were a very special part of her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, John Scott.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Barbara's life on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Co-Pastors Donald R. Caskey and Warren B. Cederholm Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Barbara's name be made to UPMC – Cole Hospice, 102-108 South Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Coudersport Public Library, 502 Park Ave., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020