Barbara J. "Barb" Adams, 94, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services were held privately at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Barb's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condelences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.