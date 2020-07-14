Barbara J. "Barb" Cobb Boothby, 70, of Coudersport, passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 10, 2020, in UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport, after a short illness. A celebration of Barb's life will be held at the Coudersport American Legion Post #192 on a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coudersport American Legion Auxiliary, 2 Buffalo Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Barb's family has entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a memory of Barb, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.