Barbara Jean Yagle, 93, of Shinglehouse, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. At the request of Barbara and the family, there will be no viewing or visitation. There will be a celebration of her life at a later time to be announced. Memorials may be made in her name to the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library, PO Box 188, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; to the Shinglehouse Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; or to a charity of the donor's choice
