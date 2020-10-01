1/
BARBARA JEAN YAGLE
Barbara Jean Yagle, 93, of Shinglehouse, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. At the request of Barbara and the family, there will be no viewing or visitation. There will be a celebration of her life at a later time to be announced. Memorials may be made in her name to the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library, PO Box 188, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; to the Shinglehouse Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Barbara's care has been entrusted to her friend, Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Barbara, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
