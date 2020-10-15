Barbara W. Press, 84, of Vestal, formerly of Shinglehouse, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, after ongoing health issues. Private funeral services were held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on a date and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name may be made to Project Paw in Binghamton at info.projectpaw@gmail.com
