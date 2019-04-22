Barbara Dunham White, age 84 of Harrison Valley passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport.
Born Feb. 20, 1935 in Cowanesque, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Alice (McNaughton) Dunham. She married Howard A. White and they shared 50 years together until his passing in 2003.
Barbara was a deacon at the Harrison Valley Federated Church. She enjoyed sewing, watching her game shows, traveling with family and friends and attending family gatherings.
She is survived by her children, H. James and Sherry White of Tioga, John A. and Deb White of Belleville, MI, Jennifer and Tom Mack of Smethport, Joseph A. and Cindy White of Ulysses and Judith and Charles Metcalf of Westfield; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard.
Family will receive friends at the Harrison Valley Federated Church, on Friday, 1–3 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Rev. Allyn Baker officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Harrison Valley Federated Church, 201 Second St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2019