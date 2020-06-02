BELINDA "AUNT B" (TERWILLIGER) COLE
1961 - 2020
Belinda "Aunt B" Cole, 59, of Gaines, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.
Born March 22, 1961 in Elmira, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late David Cole and Connie Bailey Terwilliger.
Belinda owned and operated Aunt B's Restaurant in Galeton for several years and then was a manager at Wal-Mart in Albuquerque, N.M. where she lived for a time with her aunt, Barbara Hensley.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting and scrapbooking. Belinda brought laughter and joy to everyone around her and will be missed by so many that loved her.
Surviving are two brothers, James (April) Cole and Rusty (Tina) Cole, both of Gaines; a step-brother, Wesley (Penny) Crowell, Galeton; four step-sisters, Rhea Crowell, Wellsville, N.Y., Marcia (Joel) Wheeler, Harrison Valley, Mary (Kenneth) Ransom, Sabinsville, and Peggy (Scot) Short, Sabinsville; an uncle, David Bailey; three aunts, Lillian Bailey, Donna Meek and Barbara Hensley; and several nieces and nephews and step-nieces and step- nephews.
A private burial will be held at the Phoenix Cemetery in Gaines. A celebration of Belinda's life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Teacher's Pet Rescue. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Galeton.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 2 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
