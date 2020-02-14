|
|
|
Berdena A. "Birdie" Knickerbocker, 90, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Currently there are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Berdena's name may be made to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Berdena's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020