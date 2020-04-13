|
Bernard A. "Bernie" Maille, 81, of Millport, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
In keeping with Bernie's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on a date, place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Bernie's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Bernie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020