Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
BERNARD A. "BERNIE" MAILLE

BERNARD A. "BERNIE" MAILLE Obituary
Bernard A. "Bernie" Maille, 81, of Millport, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
In keeping with Bernie's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on a date, place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Bernie's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Bernie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020
