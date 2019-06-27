Berta "Uschi" (Merklein) Robbins, 92, of Gaines, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1927 in Ansbach, Germany, a daughter of the late Fritz and Frida (Ensle) Merklein, and was married to Hermon A. Robbins.
Uschi was an animal activist and loved flowers.
She was a member of the Raymond Richar VFW Post # 6611, and the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge # 826, Galeton, both for over 50 years, and the Galeton Red Foxes where she enjoyed their monthly outings.
Uschi is survived by a sister: Hilda Dudek of Aschaffenburg, Germany, brother-in-law: Skeet (Esther) Robbins of California; nephew, Craig Robbins of California; niece, Carin Ritter of Freiburg, Germany; cousins and many friends.
A viewing will be held Monday, July 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Shatto officiating. Interment will be in the Phoenix Cemetery, Gaines. Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Rd., Tioga, PA 16946. www.carletonfh.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on June 27, 2019