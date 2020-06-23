Bertha M. Pekarski, 88, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, June 19, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, in St. Eulalia Catholic Church with Father James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial was in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport. Memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915; St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 East Maple St., Coudersport, PA 16915; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Her care was entrusted to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a memory of Bertha, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jul. 2, 2020.