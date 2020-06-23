BERTHA M. (MAHON) PEKARSKI
1932 - 2020
Bertha M. Pekarski, 88, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, June 19, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, in St. Eulalia Catholic Church with Father James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial was in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport. Memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915; St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 East Maple St., Coudersport, PA 16915; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Her care was entrusted to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a memory of Bertha, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Eulalia Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
