BETTY E. GEORGE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty E. George, 83, of Shinglehouse and a former longtime resident of Portville, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christina Shelp, PO Box 595, Shinglehouse, PA 16748, to assist with final expenses. Betty's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved