Betty E. George, 83, of Shinglehouse and a former longtime resident of Portville, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christina Shelp, PO Box 595, Shinglehouse, PA 16748, to assist with final expenses. Betty's family entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

