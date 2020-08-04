Betty J. Garloff, 83, of Millport, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, July 31, 2020. In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be with her husband on the family farm. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915. Betty entrusted her arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.To express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.