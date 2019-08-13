|
|
With great sadness the family of Betty Jean Cook announces her passing from this life on Aug. 6, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Emogene (Halpenny) Anderson, her husband, James F. Cook, her brothers, Herbert and Robert L. Anderson, and her grandson, Joel Scheie.
Betty lived a life full of love, kindness, and faith. She was remarkable for her graciousness, generosity, humility, and hospitality. She made a career of service to her family, community, and church, serving Meals on Wheels, teaching Sunday School, cooking church dinners, and more.
She is survived by her children, Barbara J. Rubosky (Albert), Frederick C. Cook (Leslie), Wendy G. Cook (Herbert Bahrmann), her grandchildren, Albert Rubosky (Kelly), Beth (Rubosky) Hooser (Brian), Marta Cook, Anders Cook (Kristen), Elsa Scheie (Greg Holmes), Jesse Scheie, and two step-grandchildren; her great-grandchildren, Remi Rubosky, Harrison Hooser and Theodore Cook, and and four step-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m at Hope Lutheran Church, Homer City, Pa.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hope Lutheran Church, Homer City.
Guest book and obituary at www.fleming-billman.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019