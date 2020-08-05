Betty Jean Kibbe, 92, of Harrison Valley, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.
Born Sept. 15, 1927 in Potter Brook, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Mable (Robbins) Metcalf.
Betty married Cleon L. Kibbe and they shared 68 years together until his passing on Aug. 17, 2016.
Betty loved going to their cottage on Keuka Lake, bird watching, butterflies and yard sales. She was an avid collector, collecting anything she thought was a collectable. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a member of the committee planning for the Veterans War Memorial, which was dedicated in Harrison Valley on June 16, 1991, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ulysses.
She is survived by her son, David M. (Mary Dehner) Kibbe; grandchildren, Matthew (Whitney Schlimm) Kibbe, Travis (Neena) Brown and Sasha (P.J.) Stiles; great-grandchildren, Dalton (Brittany Haskins) Kibbe, Preston Kibbe, Lyndsey Wheeler, Tanyon Brown, Kayden Brown, Emma Haynes, Jaycee Stiles and Preslee Stiles and great-great-grandchildren, Oaklynn and Sawyer Kibbe and Adelayna Waseman.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Cleon; her daughter, Maria J. Kibbe; grandson, Joshua Wheeler; four brothers and one sister.
A graveside service and burial will be held at the Ulysses Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Ulysses American Legion Auxiliary, PO Box 236, Ulysses, Pa 16948 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield.